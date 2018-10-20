Second revival of Verdi’s tragic tale takes all the prizes

La Traviata | New Theatre Oxford | Wednesday, October 10

AS tales of heroines dying passionately of consumption go, Verdi’s La Traviata really does take all the prizes. On tour with Welsh National Opera, and in Oxford last week, this second revival of David McVicar’s traditional production is visually gorgeous and magnificently performed.

Verdi’s well loved tale of thwarted love, duty and tragic death sees courtesan Violetta, who is dying of tuberculosis, fall in love with the bourgeois Alfredo. She is persuaded by Germont, his father, to sacrifice her love to retain the family’s reputation. The lovers are reunited later, but all too late, and Violetta dies in Alfredo’s arms.

Opulent black drapes move around the stage and immediately we are drawn into this melancholic yet sumptuous Parisian period setting. The costumes are splendid with bustles and low cut bodices, the peach ball gowns stunning against the black. Everything is beautiful to look at.

The WNO Orchestra is excellent under the baton of James Southall. The raised pit at Oxford’s New Theatre allows a closer connection with the musicians and his interpretation of the rich score which has so many big arias and choruses.

The Opera opens with a refined and mournful string sound in the Prelude to Act One. Nice playing here also from the winds and particularly neat articulation in the trumpets and piccolo.The melancholic beauty of the violin at the start of Act Three prepares us for the death scene to come.

Linda Richardson is a strong and expressive Violetta, her brilliant coloratura early on in the Opera becoming darker in tonal colour as her strength ebbs.

Some lyrical singing from Australian-Chinese tenor Kang Wang as Alfredo, a finalist of Cardiff singer of the World 2017.

Roland Wood’s mature baritone voice lends gravitas to the role of Germont.

The WNO chorus does a splendid job and, with the masquerade dancers, there is plenty of lively action on stage.

Amanda Sadler