Folk musicians team up for gig

A MUSICIAN from Sonning Common will team up with another of the British folk scene’s top performers for a concert at Nettlebed village club on Monday (October 29).

Luke Daniels will appear alongside Nancy Kerr at the High Street venue from 8pm where they will perform their own and each other’s material.

They will produce a stunning mix of contemporary folk music and inspired instrumental virtuosity.

Since his landmark solo statement What’s Here What’s Gone in 2014, he’s put down several more markers on the musical map. Revolve and Rotate had him transporting the 19th century’s closest thing to hi-fi, the giant steel discs of the polyphon, to modern transcription.

All of this, in the context of a career playing melodeon for acts like Jethro Tull and Riverdance.

Meanwhile, Nancy is one of the most celebrated folk musicians of her generation.

She has to date won six folk awards from BBC Radio 2, including folk singer of the year in 2015 and best duo in 2003 and again in 2011 with James Fagan.

Tickets are £14 from the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolk

club.co.uk