Uncomfortable to watch but performance was masterful

MAHLER’S Third Symphony has the reputation of being the longest in the standard repertoire and one of the greatest. But it is seldom performed, being a logistical nightmare involving a double orchestra, three conductors, two choirs and a soprano soloist.

You could see and feel the excitement and sense of occasion from the players’ body language as they took their seats. The sold-out audience was packed like sardines into what was left of the Great Hall after the performers had taken their share of it. The spectacle they were about to witness was worth the discomfort.

More than 140 performers brought to life the ultimate statement of full-bodied 19th century romanticism. This monumental composition was completed just before serial composing technique, pop music, jazz and “anything goes” redefined what new music should sound like in the 20th century.

At 30 minutes’ duration, the first movement is longer than many complete symphonies. It was inspired by Mahler’s love of nature. The orchestra growled menacingly from within a primeval swamp until awakened by the horns. Full emergence into the sunlight took several transitions that were glued together by the bass trombone soloist who excelled with his well-judged and sensitive playing.

Gradually, order in nature was established with moving solos from the woodwind, horn and solo first violin. The latter was played by Mel Le Breuilly, convincingly establishing her credentials as the new leader of the orchestra. The movement ended with a triumphal march.

After an interval, the remaining five movements were played without interruption. Highlights included beautiful offstage solos on flugelhorn that more than compensated for some untidy trumpet-playing in the first movement, crystal-clear solos from the woodwind with impeccable intonation throughout, consistent, split-second precision from the tympani and percussion and confident and robust delivery throughout from the strings with some very menacing and convincing growls created by horns, trombones and the lower strings.

In the fifth movement, a children’s choir, positioned high up behind the orchestra sang their little hearts out in the Ding Dong song, ably abetted by a women’s choir. This involved three conductors working together — an unusual spectacle in itself!

The ensemble was joined for the fourth and fifth movements by the mezzo-soprano Harriet Kirk whose effortless, crystal-clear delivery soared over the heads of the first violins with quotes from Nietzsche’s Also Sprach Zarathustra and Christ’s Address to the Disciples at The Last Supper.

In the sixth and final movement, the tension was controlled and sustained for the full 23 minutes and was due in no small part to the brilliance of the orchestra’s conductor, Andrew Taylor, whose reading of this symphony was masterful.