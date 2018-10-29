Jazz journey around world’s capitals

MARK ARMSTRONG is an inspirational figure. Just spend ten minutes in his company and his passion for music and encouraging young people to play is obvious.

If you want to get an idea of the impact that this man has had on the music landscape of this country make tracks for the Kenton Theatre next Friday (November 2) at 7.30pm for the visit by the National Youth Jazz Orchestra.

This year’s offering, Jazz Around the World, promises a musical journey to the globe’s jazz capitals.

It showcases the spread of jazz in its many forms and gives the musicians a whole new world to explore and music to play and maintains the appeal to audiences where no two NYJO tours are the same.

Mark, who is artistic and musical director and is jazz professor at the Royal College of Music in London, says: “I am still as busy as ever but still living my work with NYJO. We always look forward to coming to Henley. It is like an annual pilgrimage for us and they love playing at the Kenton.

“This year’s concert takes us to around the world. It’s varied from April in Paris, autumn in New York to San Francisco with some Salsa from Latin America. London will be there and even Bulgaria and Tunisia. New York New York might even make an appearance.”

But as the music never stops developing so does NYJO’s effort to attract musicians from every background. Never complacent they are now involved in efforts backed by the Arts Council to encourage diversity.

Mark says: “We have an open and transparent auditioning policy. We are looking to get people in from three specific areas – female musicians, encouraging people from diverse racial and socio-economic backgrounds.

“But it is also important to have people with wide musical backgrounds. You may think house music or rap has no connection with us but jazz is always changing and learning from other forms.”

NYJO is just coming to the end of its latest two-year cycle, which means opportunities for new names to join the band that was started in 1965 by the legendary jazzman Bill Ashton OBE. A look at their venues is testament to the variety of concerts the band does during a year. The Kenton is sandwiched in the list between Fulham Palace and Repton School. Add the stints at the iconic Ronnie Scott’s and you get some idea of the impact of NYJO. They perform about 40 concerts a year.

NYJO operates a weekly academy which offers access to jazz ensembles for young musicians. Their alumni include dozens of musicians who have gone on to make jazz their careers.

They can also point to some special talents from the vocalists with Joe Jackson and Amy Winehouse having graduated through the ranks as well as Sam Brown, daughter of Henley’s own Joe Brown.

• Tickets for Jazz Around the World at the Kenton Theatre are £25 (conc £23) from the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk