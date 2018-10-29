Goldscheider to perform with symphony orchestra

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra’s next concert under music director Ian Brown takes place in Reading Concert Hall at 4pm on November 18, writes Trevor Howell.

For this concert the hottest property in the world of French Horn, Ben Goldscheider, has been invited to perform Richard Strauss’s Horn Concerto No 2.

Goldscheider reached the final of the BBC Young Musician Competition in 2016, since when he has emerged as one of the most exciting horn players of his generation and this season he will make his Proms debut with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Written some six decades after its predecessor, Strauss’s lyrical and virtuosic concerto is brimming with the colourful musical language characteristic of Strauss’s maturity.

Either side of this piece the orchestra will perform Schumann’s Manfred Overture and Sibelius’s Symphony No 1. Schumann had a love of literature. His powerful Manfred Overture was written as a work of incidental music in response to Byron’s semi-autobiographical poem about the outcast anti-hero. The Overture was completed in 1848 while Schumann was suffering from auditory hallucinations.

It consists of an overture and 15 further numbers that are now seldom performed: entr’acte, melodramas, and several solos and choruses. The first performance took place at the Leipzig Gewandhaus on March 14, 1852.

Jean Sibelius composed his stirring Symphony No 1 in 1899 at the age of 34. It opens with its famous haunting clarinet solo and evolves into a majestic conclusion. Genuinely symphonic music, based on a conventional four-movement structure, has similar qualities to those of Finlandia, which was written in the same year with fierce patriotism at a time when Finland was fighting political pressure from Russia.

