Monday, 29 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub rocks for charity

THE Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch is holding a charity night in aid of Autism Berkshire tomorrow (Saturday) from 8.30pm in its marquee.

There will be live classic rock music from Giddy Aunt, whose musicians also play with Run Like Hell and Swallow, as well as close-up table magic. Entry donation is £5.

For more information, call the pub on 0118 969 9878.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33