Pub rocks for charity

Monday, 29 October 2018
THE Flowing Spring pub in Playhatch is holding a charity night in aid of Autism Berkshire tomorrow (Saturday) from 8.30pm in its marquee.
There will be live classic rock music from Giddy Aunt, whose musicians also play with Run Like Hell and Swallow, as well as close-up table magic. Entry donation is £5.
For more information, call the pub on 0118 969 9878.
29 October 2018
