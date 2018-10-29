Jazz star pops in

JAZZ singer and musician Liane Caroll is playing Purdy’s Pop-Up at the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Studio in Henley on November 3.

She has been a pillar of the British jazz and soul scene for more than 35 years and has collaborated with the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Gerry Rafferty and drum and bass outfit Elektricity.

Doors to the New Street venue, next door to the Kenton Theatre, open at 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets are £30 from www.purdymusic.co.uk