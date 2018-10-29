Brewery with soul

ACCLAIMED funk and soul band Brother Strut and friends will be performing at Lovibonds Brewery in Henley on Sunday (October 28) from 6pm to 9.30pm.

The gig is ticketed and tickets are available from www.lovibonds.com

Meanwhile, Britpop covers band The Echo are returning to the brewery, off Greys Road car park, on November 3 from 8pm to 11pm. Entry is free.