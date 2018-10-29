Poppy concert

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
Monday, 29 October 2018
THE Aliquando Chamber Choir is staging a concert at St Mary’s Church in Henley on November 10 in aid of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, starting at 7pm.
The programme of music will feature work by Gounod, Bruckner and Elgar and performances by soprano Lisa Rijmer, tenor Alex Haigh and pianist Joanna Miller-Shepherd and there will also be a series of readings.
Tickets are £25 for reserved seating and £20 for unreserved seating from (01491) 578238.
29 October 2018
