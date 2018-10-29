Tribute to Led Zep

LED ZEPPELIN tribute band the Led Zep Project will perform the rock band’s hits at Goring village hall tonight (Friday).

The group comprises local musicians Denny Ilett Jnr (guitar), Ady Davey (vocals), Andy Crowdy (guitar and keyboards), Jerry Soffe (bass) and Sam Wilkinson (drums).

It is the fifth year running that they have played the venue and will be supported by guitarist and vocalist Tom Michell.

Ticket cost £15 each and are available from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, or from John Calvert on (01491) 874492 or 07973 177354.