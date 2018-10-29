Monday, 29 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tribute to Led Zep

LED ZEPPELIN tribute band the Led Zep Project will perform the rock band’s hits at Goring village hall tonight (Friday).

The group comprises local musicians Denny Ilett Jnr (guitar), Ady Davey (vocals), Andy Crowdy (guitar and keyboards), Jerry Soffe (bass) and Sam Wilkinson (drums).

It is the fifth year running that they have played the venue and will be supported by guitarist and vocalist Tom Michell.

Ticket cost £15 each and are available from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, or from John Calvert on (01491) 874492 or 07973 177354.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33