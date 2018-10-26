Festival of song continues to hit the high notes

Oxford Lieder Festival | Monday, October 22

THE second week of this year’s Oxford Lieder Festival began with its characteristically rich programme of events.

Monday’s offering featured a wide range of artists and vocal repertoire from around Europe, performed in venues across Oxford.

It is good to see that this festival is serious about its role in the community and education, including a schools programme, family events and masterclasses for young artists.

The week-long “Mastercourse” began at Lincoln College, enabling student singers and pianists to work with eminent musicians, today with baritone Wolfgang Holzmair and pianist Roger Vignoles.

There was an unexpected opportunity to hear this year’s winner of the Oxford Lieder Young Artist Platform at the “Rush Hour Concert” at Holywell Music Room.

Soprano Harriet Burns stepped in at the last minute, in place of an unwell Ailish Tynan, in a performance of Judith Weir’s Nuits d’Afrique.

She had remarkably, and luckily for us, performed it as part of her final recital at GSMD shortly after it was written in 2015. The composer, Master of the Queen’s Music, was in the audience.

Nuits d’Afrique are settings of poems written by contemporary African women from Senegal, Ivory Coast and Congo-Brazzaville. They evoke local life — a lullaby, the sound of drums, a vegetarian crocodile and the continuity of village life.

Harriet Burns lightened the room with her bright and expressive singing and is surely a name to look out for. She was joined by pianist James Baillieu, cellist Brian O’Kane and flautist Adam Walker.

Earlier in the concert we had moving performances of Poulenc’s Flute Sonata and the slow movement from Messian’s Quartet for the End of Time for piano and cello.

Walker’s variety of tonal colour in the Poulenc was captivating from the start, concluding with a clear and punchy Presto.

The Messian was played with exceptional warmth and bow control in the cello and hypnotic rhythm from Baillieu on the piano — all class artists at the top of their game.

Mezzo-soprano Dame Sarah Connolly and her long standing duo partner pianist Eugene Asti headlined the final concert of the day, “An English Songbook”. In fine form, Connolly showed that she is equally at home on the recital platform as on the opera stage.

A packed St John the Evangelist Church enjoyed a flawless performance of a range of works by 20th century British composers, including Vaughan-Williams, Holst, Rebecca Clarke, Tippett, Britten, and settings of Laurie Lee by Sally Beamish.

The Oxford Lieder Festival continues until Saturday (October 27).

Amanda Sadler