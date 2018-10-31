Singer’s purely and simply playing live

AN Anglo-Dutch folk-Americana singer acclaimed for the “purity and simplicity” of her performances is playing Magoos bar in Hart Street on Friday (November 2).

With two albums and an EP to her name, Gitta de Ridder has just embarked on a European tour that runs until next spring.

Support tonight comes from Bucks-based Nick Byrne. Doors open at 7.30pm with music from 8pm to 10pm. Tickets are £5 on the door or via www.gittaderidder.com