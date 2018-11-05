Girls perform in Jersey for charity

A GIRLS’ choir from Charvil visited Jersey to perform at a charity concert.

The 16 members of Jewel Tones were accompanied by adults including musical director Suzanne Newman and accompanist Hayley Tull.

They performed at St Mary and St Peter’s Church in St Helier with the Jersey Island Singers and sang numbers including Kyrie, True Colors and Journey to the Past. The concert raised £680 for Jersey charity Family Nursing.

The girls then sang at the Glanville Residential Home in St Helier and Jersey College Prep School. They also had a coach tour of the island and spent a morning at Jersey Zoo.

The choir is for girls aged 10 to 18. For more information, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com