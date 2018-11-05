Great operatic disasters made for an epically amusing talk

Accidents in Opera | Christ Church Centre | Friday, October 26

EVEN the most celebrated singers, directors and performance venues have had their catastrophic blips. Opera Prelude took a light-hearted look at some of the great operatic disasters at its latest lecture-recital on Friday morning.

Tenor Alex Haigh presented an amusing and well-researched talk about the many things that can go wrong in opera, illustrated with video clips and photographs.

He was joined by soprano Becca Marriott and pianist Natalie Burch to perform arias and duets from some of the repertoire discussed. Both singers had hotfooted it in from London, having just finished a run of Verdi’s La Traviata at the King’s Head Theatre.

The opening part of the lecture looked at disasters of buildings, finance and stage management. We learnt of the fiasco of the iconic Sydney Opera House, which suffered the biggest budget increase of all time from conception to completion.

Also, the great finance disaster at English National Opera, which lost a large part of its public funding in 2015 owing to poor financial management, but is thankfully now turning its fortunes around.

Most amusing were Haigh’s stories of stage management accidents. A stage lift was jammed, leaving a singer awkwardly stranded. A horse left its mark on stage “in the only way it can”. And an unfortunate lead soprano in Puccini’s Tosca at the Met was so disliked by the stage management team that instead of placing a mattress beneath her balcony to catch her fall in the final scene, they used a trampoline — and she bounced and rebounced... oh dear!

Then there was the time a punching match ensued on stage between two singers after one insulted the other’s hair in the dressing room. There were some examples of performances by drunk singers including Dragana Jugovic del Monaco who became a YouTube sensation through her tipsy performance of a duet in Bizet’s Carmen.

No account of operatic disasters would be complete without the American socialite Florence Foster Jenkins, who dreamt of being an opera singer despite her terrible voice. We heard an audio clip where she attempts the famous “Queen of the Night” aria from Mozart’s The Magic Flute and a press clipping that said simply: “There was no end to the horribleness”.

But even the most celebrated artists seem to have their vocal disasters. Tenors, apparently, have a particularly hard time, and this was illustrated by a video of the great Pavarotti cracking his top Cs in Puccini’s Tosca.

The lecture-recital ended with a beautifully performed duet from that opera, with Haigh hitting his final top C perfectly!

Opera Prelude supports more than 40 young artists, making it the biggest charity of its kind in the country. You can catch these artists again on Saturday, November 17, at the Kenton Theatre.

One Romantic Evening presents music from some of the best-loved operas in the repertoire, with a share of the profits going to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children.

Amanda Sadler