Concerts will help remember them

A SERIES of concerts marking the centenary of the end of the First World War are planned for the coming weeks and months, writes Matthew Wilson.

The first of these takes place tomorrow night (Saturday) at the University of Reading’s Great Hall in London Road.

Reading Bach Choir and the New English Chamber Orchestra present “We Who Are Left” featuring a performance of Finzi’s Requiem da Camera together with works by Holst, Imogen Holst, Elgar and Dyson.

The choir’s music director David Young will conduct, and the choir will be joined by soprano Nia Coleman and baritone James Newby.

Tickets are £18 for adults with concessions £14 and under-18s £5. To book, call the box office on 0118 947 8097, email tickets@

readingbachchoir.org.uk or visit www.wegottickets.com

Then at 4pm on Saturday, November 10, the Kenton Theatre is hosting a First World War centenary event.

Organised by the New Street theatre in partnership with the Royal British Legion, Henley Town Council, Gillotts School and the Come and Sing Company, the event is billed as an afternoon of poetry, music and theatre in honour of the fallen.

Students from Gillotts will perform excerpts from Joan Littlewood’s Oh! What a Lovely War.

Audience members will also be treated to George Butterworth’s classical interpretation of AE Houseman’s A Shropshire Lad. Butterworth himself was a composer and solider who died during the Battle of the Somme.

Local primary school children will read their own poetic responses to the horrors of a century ago.

And the Come and Sing Company will lead an enlightening and light-hearted singalong performance of some of the music that boosted troop morale, helped spread propaganda and even kept them marching in time.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “You will be able to join in as we all sing classics such as It’s a Long Way to Tipperary, Good-bye-ee! and Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit-Bag. As per 100 years ago, no previous soldiering — or singing! — experience is required. Just some good old fashioned British spirit!”

Tickets are priced £8 for adults and £6 for children, with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion. To book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

At 7pm the same day, the Aliquando Chamber Choir will be in concert at St Mary’s Church in Hart Street — also in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

The following month, the Benson Choral Society is staging “A Plea for Peace” at Dorchester Abbey.

The concert on Saturday, December 1, starts at 7.30pm. For more information, visit www.

bensonchoralsociety.org.uk