Sultans of string are all the way from Scandinavia

HAILING from Helsinki, they are billed as the Scandinavian sultans of string — now they are heading for Nettlebed village club.

Frigg are an award-winning fiddle band from Finland who have previously dazzled audiences at the Rainforest World Music Festival, WOMADelaide, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Celtic Connections, The Scots Fiddle Festival, Fiddles On Fire, the Cambridge Folk Festival and the Orkney Folk Festival among others.

On Monday (November 5) from 8pm they will be performing tracks from their most recent album Frost on Fiddles among others.

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Hugh Crabtree from Feast of Fiddles has been trying to get this band to perform at Nettlebed for some time! This seven-piece outfit are possibly the most exciting, uplifting, gut-wrenching and hip-twitching band in the Northern Hemisphere. Don’t miss this swirling blizzard of jigs, reels, polkas and bluegrass inventions.”

Tickets are £17.50 in advance or £18.50 on the door. To book, call the box office 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk