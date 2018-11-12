Risk pays off as duo bring the Wigmore Hall to the Kenton

Tamsin Waley-Cohen | Kenton Theatre | Saturday, November 3

HENLEY’S Kenton Theatre is not a natural choice for performances of classical chamber music.

Considerable risk was therefore attached to last Saturday’s appearance by the award-winning violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen and her duo partner, the pianist and composer Huw Watkins, in a recital of Mozart, Beethoven, Knussen and Prokofiev.

So all credit to S&J Events, whose resourceful marketing not only ensured a full house but fed an evidently healthy local appetite for high-quality music-making.

Mozart’s Violin Sonata in E minor (K304) was composed in Paris in 1778 shortly after the death of Mozart’s mother, and the sonata’s mood reflects this.

As an introduction to Mozart’s music it is technically straightforward and full of lyricism and contrasting passion.

The theatre’s acoustic unfortunately favoured what was already a strong-sounding piano, leading to some imbalance. That apart, it was convincingly performed.

Such problems did not arise in the more expansive Violin Sonata No 10 in G major (Op 96) composed by Beethoven in 1812.

Regarded as the most attractive of violin sonatas, much of it exudes calm, ethereal beauty. Its complex interweaving of piano and violin lines also presents a technical challenge for both players.

Here one began to sense Waley-Cohen’s full potential. It was a fine interpretation, doing complete justice to Beethoven’s melodic invention, power and compositional structure.

The interval heralded a shift from the late 18th and early 19th centuries to the 20th and 21st.

The second half began with Reflection, a 2016 composition by the Scottish composer Oliver Knussen, who died earlier this year, that stands as a late example of his creative perfectionism.

Dedicated to the two performers, Reflection was described by Fiona Maddocks of the Observer as a “beautifully crafted work made of tiny aural brushstrokes suggesting water — ripples mirroring each other and bursting out in expression and ecstatic high lines.”

It was played movingly by the two musicians, clearly affected by their close association with the composer.

Sergei Prokofiev’s massive Violin Sonata No 1 in F minor (Op 80), written between 1938 and 1946, is one of his darkest works.

It is also where the full panoply of Waley-Cohen’s and Watkins’s no-holds-barred musicality, technical competence, and grasp of form and direction came through.

While it might have been testing material for some, no one could have failed to appreciate the performers’ creativity, virtuosity and sheer stamina — and the extreme intensity of the music. It was totally absorbing.

Their encore, a Rondino from Sibelius’s Five Pieces for violin and piano (Op 81), rounded off the evening beautifully, bringing us back calmly to earth.

Trevor Howell