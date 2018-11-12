Mercury’s rising for award-winning Scots singer

A FOLK singer who has been named Scots Singer of the Year an unprecedented three times is playing Nettlebed Village Club on Monday (November 12).

Siobhan Miller’s other gongs include the 2018 BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for best traditional track.

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson hailed her as “one of the foremost young Scottish folk singers” and praised her “soulful and stirring renewal of traditional song”.

He added: “Siobhan is an exceptional talent. Her unique vocal style has been honed through collaborations and studies with many of Scotland’s top musicians and traditional bearers, leading to extensive tours fronting her own band, as well as guest appearances with the National Theatre of Scotland, performances for royalty and heads of state, a season on Broadway in New York, and on the TV drama Outlander.”

At Nettlebed, Miller will be performing songs from her new album, Mercury. Released last Friday, the album is her third solo outing but her first of entirely self-penned material.

Both Miller’s 2014 debut Flight of Time and 2017 sophomore record Strata have received widespread critical acclaim, not only for her “delicate, nourishing vocals and lyrically rich compositions” (The List), but her innate lyricism and song choice that effortlessly combines indie and alternative influences with her upbringing ensconced in Scotland’s rich traditional folk scene. Songlines magazine wrote of her: “Miller’s exceptional voice shines with purity, and her arrangements of traditional songs provide a fresh yet authentic sound.”

The singer is now approaching the halfway point of her 22-date Mercury tour of England and Scotland. Monday’s show will see her accompanied by her band of Euan Burton (bass), Aidan Moodie (guitar, backing vocals) and John Lowrie (piano).

Doors open at 8pm at the High Street venue, with the concert starting shortly afterwards. Tickets are £14 in advance or £15 on the door. To book call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

For more information, including all tour dates, visit www.siobhanmiller.com