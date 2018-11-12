Folk singer to play her new hometown

HENLEY singer-songwriter Megan Henwood will be in concert in her adopted home town tomorrow night (Saturday).

The folk artist is playing the historic Holywell Music Room in Oxford at 7pm.

Having moved to live in the university city in 2010, it is a venue she knows well.

“I’ve been here for nearly seven years now,” says Megan, whose third album River was released last year.

“I just love it, it’s just got the balance for me. So a lot of this album is based around Oxford and Cornwall and those places that I resonate with.

“I swim in the river a lot, and I grew up by the river, swimming in it, boating in it, looking at the sea. I think I’d find it hard to live somewhere I couldn’t submerge myself.

“It sounds a bit silly, but there’s some kind of calming, rejuvenating feeling of being submerged in water that is part of my survival process.”

Tickets are £12.50 from www.wegottickets.com