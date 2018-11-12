Reform your health routine and feel the benefits

PILATES ABC Henley offers group matwork sessions and private sessions to all ages.

Why not come along and experience a class for yourself with a free taster matwork session?

Alternatively, treat yourself to a private session and experience Joseph Pilates’s invention, the reformer, a spring-based machine.

Private sessions make an excellent introduction for those who have specific needs or for those wanting to progress their development alongside matwork sessions.

The Pilates process helps you feel more poised, more toned, more flexible.

It develops the bond between mind and muscle, helping to activate our deep trunk stability muscles. “As term progresses, so do the clients,” says Pilates ABC tutor Alyth Yealland. “The results show in their posture and movement patterns and it a privilege to witness the changes.”

Positions are safe and supportive and adapted to suit the individual as are the exercises. All ages are taught from five to over 80. Small classes ensure everyone receives quality attention.

Other benefits include improved breathing, co-ordination, balance, and vitality, helping lymph drainage, and relaxation.

Classes include ante- and post-natal clients, dyspraxia, balance, diastasis recti (separated tummy muscles), arthritis, breathing, falls prevention, hip and knee replacements, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and scoliosis.

Sessions are held in Henley, Crazies Hill, Hurley, Knowl Hill and Sonning Common.

There is a free group matwork taster and beginners are welcome.

For more information or to book a session, call Pilates ABC tutor Alyth Yealland on 07521 699265 or email her on alyth@pilatesabc.co.uk