Jazz and blues week is running for a fortnight

IT started off as a week but this year’s Brakspear Jazz and Blues Festival is now running almost until the end of the month.

The popular annual event — which gets under way tonight (Friday) — takes place at the brewer’s pubs in and around Henley and further afield.

It had been due to run until Sunday, November 18, but has been extended by a week thanks to the addition of a “bonus gig” featuring festival favourite Fleur Stevenson at the Horns in Crazies Hill on Sunday, November 24, at 8pm.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “Pubs and live music have enjoyed a happy partnership for centuries and we’re delighted to be continuing it with our sixth Jazz and Blues Festival, offering a great line up of talented performers across the jazz and blues spectrum.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming music lovers into our pubs and are confident they’ll all have a wonderful time listening to some brilliant music, enjoying a beer or two and maybe even getting onto the dance floor. What better way to spend a dark November evening?”

Most of the gigs are free to enter, though some pubs are hosting special “meal and music” events.

Kicking off the fun tonight at the Three Horseshoes in Reading Road are festival regulars Swing 42.

Having formed in 1982, the jazz and swing veterans are billed as “a band guaranteed to get your toes tapping and make you feel all is good in the world”. The music starts at 8pm, with the pub’s kitchen remaining open until 9pm.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) the festival welcomes a new venue to the fold — the Dog and Duck in Matthewsgreen Road, Emmbrook, where the Robert Otwinowski Trio are in concert at 8pm.

Closer to home, Nicole Allan and her trusty guitar are playing the Prince of Wales in Prospect Street, Caversham, at 8.30pm.

The festival then swings back into action on Thursday (November 15) at 8pm, where by popular demand Revelator return to the Duke of Wellington in High Street, Twyford.

A Brakspear spokesman said: “Playing a brilliant mix of rock and blues, even the landlady gets up and has a song or two and if last year is anything to go by this year is sure to be a fantastic night. The kitchen will be open until 9pm with a brand new menu too.”

Starting at the same time, Ollie James plays the Chequers in High Street, Marlow. The lounge singer will be performing songs from the likes of Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé from 8pm.

The following night (Friday, November 16), the weekend gets off to an early start at the Rising Sun in Witheridge Hill, Highmoor, with a performance by blues acoustic and slide guitarist Jon Walsh at 6.30pm.

The music continues at the Five Horseshoes in Maidensgrove at 8pm with a concert by the Rebecca Poole Trio. Landlords Dan and Tracey Taverner are offering a jazz dinner at £30 per person, so booking is essential.

Over at the Catherine Wheel in Station Road, Goring, the pub is hosting a jazz, blues and beer weekend that gets under way at 8pm with a performance by the distinctively named Bread = Bread, who specialise in chilled-out harmonica jazz.

The following night (Saturday, November 17), again at 8pm, the Catherine Wheel welcomes Heather-Jayne & the Blue Shoes with a concert of sassy acoustic jazz and blues standards plus some modern songs reworked in the band’s laid-back funky style. Guest ales will be on tap and there is a late bar until midnight.

At the same time, the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row is hosting a performance by the ever popular local jazz ensemble the Ed Hall Quartet, who will be joined by special guest vocalist Fleur Stevenson.

Back in Henley, also at 8pm, singer-songwriter Steph Willis is playing the Anchor in Friday Street, with gig-goers invited to book a table for dinner and soak up the atmosphere.

Then at 8.30pm the Saracen’s Head in Greys Road welcomes festival newcomers Steve Morano and Tom Anderson. A spokesman for the pub said: “Steve performs folk, blues and country-inspired self-penned songs, with special guest Tom Anderson and guitar. A real treat!”

While virtually all the festival’s gigs are evening shows, Henley Standard drama critic Mike Rowbottom is happy to be the exception.

Together with fiddle player Peter Crowther, he is one half of a duo called FidGit who play the Bull on Bell Street at 1pm on Sunday, November 18.

With Mike on acoustic guitar and vocal duties, the pair will be performing a mixture of jumpy jazz and blues from simpler times — ie the Twenties and Thirties.

Back at the Catherine Wheel in Goring, the pub’s jazz, blues and beer weekend climaxes at 8pm with a performance by smooth jazz specialists Short Notice, who will be playing chilled out sounds for a Sunday evening.

Last but not least, Fleur Stevenson — billed as “an alluringly graceful and charismatic jazz singer” — will bring this year’s festival to a close when she visits the Horns pub in Crazies Hill the following Saturday (November 24).

For more information, visit www.hornsatcrazieshill.co.uk

Full details of all events at this year’s festival are available online at www.brakspearjazzandblues.co.uk