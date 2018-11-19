Poppy concert proved an extra special act of remembrance

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Concert | St Mary’s Church, Henley | Saturday, November 10

THE Aliquando Chamber Choir has three special attributes: it is an exceptionally talented amateur choir, it is very proficient at raising money in aid of worthwhile causes, and its organisers can be relied upon to come up with exceptionally well thought-through themed programmes.

So to combine these formidable talents by putting on their Poppy Appeal Concert in close association with the 1918 centenary remembrance ceremony organised by the Royal British Legion was a guarantee of a full church in the worthiest of good causes.

The combined event offered a smorgasbord of original programming combined with all the traditional elements that continue to keep the act of remembrance alive and meaningful.

The concert opened with Anton Bruckner’s Two Aequales for three trombones, embracing his choral setting of Libera me Domine. It continued through to the end of the traditional sounding of The Last Post that completes the ceremony of Procession of Standards. In a long programme that passed all too quickly there were many highlights. In particular, the traditional Remembrance Day readings were all delivered in measured tones to perfection. The reading by Nansi Diamond and Martyn Read of Rudyard Kipling’s poem My Boy Jack was especially poignant.

The participation of some very well turned out cadets in the candlelit lowering of the standards was a sobering reminder of how many young people died in the defence of their country.

Of the musical contributions, Bring Him Home, sung by the tenor Alex Haigh with sensitive choir accompaniment, had the most profound effect on the audience.

This poem of anguish, as the singer pleads with God to return his son to him, was sung from the heart with complete simplicity. Alex’s perfect final high note slowly faded away effortlessly leaving the audience breathless and in stunned silence for what seemed like an eternity.

Christina Rosetti’s poem Remember with music by Patrick Hawes also struck home with its words of comfort and its selfless plea for the world to come to terms with reality.

Two traditional hymns were sung powerfully by the whole congregation — Eternal Father, Strong to Save and Make Me a Channel of Your Peace.

It is often hard to comprehend the enormity of so many millions of lives lost worldwide in the First World War. But it is put starkly into context in the final pages of the souvenir programme, where the names are listed of the 429 inhabitants of Henley who gave their lives during that conflict. It is the ongoing folly of subsequent wars that is really beyond comprehension.

The good people of Henley can seek some comfort from the fact that their act of remembrance of the fallen in this centenary year at St Mary’s Church has been extra special and, as is usual when Aliquando is involved, it will have raised a lot of money for a very worthy cause.

John Burleigh