Monday, 19 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Folk music alliance is taking to Nettlebed stage

Folk music alliance is taking to Nettlebed stage

TWO bands who recorded a joint live album at Nettlebed village club in January last year are returning to the venue on Monday night.

The Gigspanner Big Band Live LP was a collaboration between Peter Knight’s Gigspanner and folk duo Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin — now known as Edgelarks.

The album, which was released at last year’s Cropredy Festival, got a five-star review from Fatea magazine, who wrote “the flights of musical and interpretive fancy are staggering in their natural invention”.

The same review added: “What a fabulous team they make — together producing a startlingly new musical form with few, if any, true antecedents even within the hallowed worlds of prog and folk rock.”

Folk Radio UK called the Gigspanner Big Band “a unique musical proposition”, adding: “They are taking folk music down new and exciting paths. They are also one of the most exciting live bands you are likely to see this year — or any year, for that matter.”

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson said of the live collaboration: “Their appearances together are rare but highly sought after, thanks to performances of dazzling musicianship, great singing and arresting chemistry. Peter is well known for his work with Steeleye Span and Feast of Fiddles, while Edgelarks are previous winners of best duo at the 2014 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.”

Tickets for Monday’s concert are £16.50 in advance or £17.50 on the door. Doors open at 8pm at the High Street venue, with the concert starting shortly afterwards. To book call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

For more information, including a full list of tour dates, visit www.gigspanner.com and www.edgelarks.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33