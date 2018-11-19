Monday, 19 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Organist’s a ragtimer

Organist’s a ragtimer

ORGANIST Matthew Bason is in concert at the town hall on Sunday afternoon.

Matthew, who began performing in 1994, is a popular entertainer on jazz and ragtime piano, vocals and pipe and electronic organ. His concert work has taken him all over the UK.

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. Refreshments will be available and a raffle held. Tickets are £8 with concessions £7.

For more
information, call Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988 or visit www.henleyorgantrust.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33