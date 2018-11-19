Organist’s a ragtimer

A WOMEN’S fashion show raised more than £1,000 ... [more]
ORGANIST Matthew Bason is in concert at the town hall on Sunday afternoon.
Matthew, who began performing in 1994, is a popular entertainer on jazz and ragtime piano, vocals and pipe and electronic organ. His concert work has taken him all over the UK.
Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. Refreshments will be available and a raffle held. Tickets are £8 with concessions £7.
For more
information, call Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988 or visit www.henleyorgantrust.org.uk
White cross for each villager who was lost
NINETY-SIX wooden crosses were placed on Rectory
