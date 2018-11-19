Organist’s a ragtimer

ORGANIST Matthew Bason is in concert at the town hall on Sunday afternoon.

Matthew, who began performing in 1994, is a popular entertainer on jazz and ragtime piano, vocals and pipe and electronic organ. His concert work has taken him all over the UK.

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. Refreshments will be available and a raffle held. Tickets are £8 with concessions £7.

For more

information, call Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988 or visit www.henleyorgantrust.org.uk