BBC winner is star soloist for concert

A FINALIST in the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year competition is the star soloist at Sunday’s Henley Symphony Orchestra concert in Reading.

Still just 20 years old, Ben Goldscheider has emerged as one of the most exciting French horn players of his generation.

Since winning the brass category in the 2016 final, he has been named BBC Music magazine’s “rising star” and Gramophone magazine’s “one to watch”.

This season he will make his Proms debut with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The venue for Sunday’s performance, which starts at 4pm, is the Concert Hall in Blagrave Street, Reading.

A spokesman for Henley Symphony Orchestra said: “We are delighted that Ben will play Strauss’s lyrical and virtuosic Horn Concerto No 2. Written some six decades after its predecessor, the concerto brims over with the colourful musical language characteristic of Strauss’s maturity.”

Conducted by Ian Brown, the concert will open with Schumann’s Manfred Overture, with Sibelius’s Symphony No 1 completing the programme.

Tickets are £16, £12 and £10 for adults, with students and under-16s half-price. To book, call 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com.

For more information, visit www.henleysymphony

orchestra.co.uk