Pop punk bands to play ‘Almost Christmas’ show

POP punk royalty Bowling for Soup and Patent Pending are joining forces for an “Almost Christmas” show at the Hexagon in Reading next Thursday (November 29).

A spokesman for Bowling for Soup, whose hits include Girl All the Bad Guys Want and High School Never Ends, said the concert follows the success of the Texan band’s UK tour earlier this year.

He said: “Back in February, Bowling for Soup embarked on the biggest and most successful UK tour of their 24 years together.

“The Get Happy Tour was a wild success, culminating in the band’s biggest ever UK headline show crowd at London’s Brixton Academy.

“Fast-forward to the start of the autumn and Bowling for Soup are delighted to announce their return to UK shores. The Almost Christmas Tour will play eight shows across England and Scotland, hitting some locations the band hasn’t played for many years — or in the case of one or two places, for the first time ever.

“Joining Bowling For Soup on this trek are their pop punk brothers Patent Pending. Fans of both bands know their collective history together goes back a long way — with fans of both asking them repeatedly to tour together again. Those wishes are coming true!”

BFS lead singer Jaret Reddick is delighted to have the band returning to parts of the UK they don’t often get to play. “As I think back on our history of UK touring, it dawns on me that we have never been there in December,” he said.

“At least I don’t remember being there — could be the pints!

“Regardless, I thought, who likes Christmas as much as we do? Patent Pending! And who more than both of us? People in the UK! So we reunited with our little brothers, Patent Pending, to bring our first ever Christmas tour — well, almost! — to the UK.”

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are priced £27 with a choice of standing or seated. For more information and to book, call 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com

Please note that under-14s must be accompanied by an adult and seated in the balcony. For a full list of tour dates, visit www.bowlingforsoup.com