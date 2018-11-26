‘Golden girl’ Kylie tops Blenheim bill

POP legend Kylie Minogue is following in the footsteps of Take That’s Gary Barlow — by headlining the closing night Blenheim Palace concert series Nocturne Live next summer.

The chart-topping singer will perform hits from across her back catalogue, as well as music from her latest album, 2018’s country-tinged Golden.

Support will come from multi-million-selling Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose new album The Song Diaries will be released in January.

With more than 40 UK Top 10 singles between them, the concert on Sunday, June 23, will feature an array of some of the best-known pop hits of the last 20 years.

Nocturne Live founder Ciro Romano said: “We jumped at the chance to book Kylie. She’s an incredible performer with an unbelievable back catalogue to draw upon and her live shows are always spectacular. We’re thrilled to have confirmed her for the closing night of next year’s series and look forward to more exciting announcements over the coming months.”

Kylie’s recent shows as part of her Golden UK arena tour have met with widespread critical acclaim.

Metro’s five-star verdict on the tour’s opening night said “quite frankly, she was breathtaking” — adding that the show “proves why Kylie remains pop’s Golden girl”. Meanwhile, the Evening Standard hailed the concert as “a welcome reminder of Minogue’s generosity as a performer”.

Nocturne Live transforms Blenheim Palace’s 9,500-capacity Great Court into a spectacular open-air concert venue.

Since its launch in 2015 the series has presented shows by the likes of Gary Barlow, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher, Elvis Costello, Elton John, Jamie Cullum, Gregory Porter, Van Morrison, Ennio Morricone, The Corrs and The Jacksons.

Nocturne Live 2019 will run from Thursday, June 20, to Sunday, June 23, with additional acts set to be announced in due course.

Tickets for Kylie Minogue with special guest Sophie Ellis-Bextor start at £45.

For more information and to book, visit www.nocturnelive.com