Pupils and staff perform at school winter concert

MORE than 400 attended Shiplake College’s annual winter concert in the sports hall, featuring performances by staff, pupils and the Shiplale Community Choir.

The Shiplake Collective performed the Pink Panther theme tune and Paul Murtha’s Christmas Island.

Louise Rapple-Moore’s 50-strong community choir sang Karl Jenkins’ Adiemus.

The Saxophone Ensemble performed Mendelssohn’s Hark, The Herald Angels Sing, led by brass and woodwind teacher Gary Branch and featuring head boy Josh Howard.

The Shiplake Chorus, featuring pupils and staff, including headmaster Gregg Davies, gave a beautiful rendition of Instruments of Peace by Kirk Dearman, followed by It’s Alright by Huey Lewis and The News featuring a solo by Tom Stuart.

Charlie Thomas, Ben Atkin, Jack Parrott and Tom Mythen — alias The Trax — paid tribute to the Beatles, performing Paperback Writer and Drive My Car.

The Camerata performed Fanshawe’s The Lord’s Prayer.

Max Gardiner and Ewan Pratt (year 8) and Milo Griffiths and Alex Wilson (year 9) — alias The Underdogs — played The Script’s Break Even and The First Eight covered Ed Sheeran’s Perfect with a verse sung in flawless Italian by Patrick Kenny.

Charlie Thomas and the BTEC Super Group sang Aha’s Take On Me.

The lower school choir closed the show with The Rembrandts’ I’ll Be There For You, the theme tune to Friends.