Monday, 03 December 2018

Festive songs

A CHOIR session to raise money for Henley Music School will take place in the John Turner building at Shiplake College on Sunday from 11am to 12.30pm.

A professional singer will teach fun Christmas songs.

The session is aimed at teenagers and adults and you don’t have to be able to read music. It costs £5 on the door. For more information, visit www.henleymusic
school.co.uk

