Stars to lend voices

ACTORS Juliet Stevenson and Michael Pennington are lending their voices to a good cause at Dorchester Abbey on Thursday night (December 6).

The church is once again set to be illuminated by the light of 1,000 candles for an evening of seasonal music and readings in aid of Hft — a national charity that helps adults with learning disabilities.

Now in its 24th year, “The Coming of Christmas” event sees doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are priced £23, including a programme and festive refreshments in the form of mince pies and mulled wine. To book, visit www.hft.org.uk

