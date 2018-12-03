School choirs to take lead at town hall carol service

THE choirs of Sacred Heart, Trinity and Valley Road primary schools will be leading the singing at this year’s “Christmas Carols with a Heart for Henley” service at the town hall on Wednesday (December 5).

The event, which starts at 7pm, will also feature the talents of the Henley Music School orchestra and jazz band.

The invited speaker will be Krish Kandiah, the vice-president of Tear Fund and the founder and director of fostering and adoption charity Home for Good.

Mr Kandiah, from Thame, is also the author of a number of books including Faitheism: Why Christians and Atheists have more in common than you think and God is Stranger: What happens when God turns up?