Christmas concerts spoil us for choice

CLASSICAL music fans in the Henley area are spoiled for choice next weekend, writes Matthew Wilson.

On Saturday at 7.30pm, St Andrew’s Church in Albert Road, Caversham is the venue for a Christmas concert by candlelight.

This features the Caversham Ensemble Chamber Orchestra directed by Tanas Andreas of the Royal Phiharmonic Orchestra, who is also the violin soloist.

Tickets are £20/£22 on the door or £18/£20 in advance from 0118 948 4112 or via Waltons the Jewellers. For more information, including the programme, visit www.

concertsincaversham.co.uk

Closer to home, the South Chiltern Choral Society are staging two Christmas concerts at Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, Sonning Common. The first of these takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday — followed by an afternoon concert at 2pm on the Sunday.

Conducted by Paul Burke and accompanied by Ian Westley, SCCS will be joined by the choir of The Hill Primary School in Reading.

Advance tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for children aged six to 18 from www.southchilternchoral

society.org.uk. Prices on the door are £14 and £7.

Then at 4pm on Sunday, St Andrew’s Church is again the venue for a concert by the Glass Ensemble, who will present “A Christmas Collection” of seasonal music.

Tickets are £10 in advance and £12 on the door, with under-18s free. To book, call 0118 947 9997 or 07930 690873 — or email asusied@btinternet.com

Tickets are also available via www.billetto.co.uk