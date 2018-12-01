Drama society kick off this year’s Living Advent Calendar

A drama group sang Christmas songs at the first night of this year’s Henley Living Advent Calendar.

The Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society kicked off the annual event at Henley Town Hall tonight (Saturday) with a medley of festive tunes including “White Christmas”, “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”.

The group asked some of the dozens of audience members to join in and invited them to attend their upcoming performance of White Christmas at the Kenton Theatre next week.

There was also a warm-up performance by pupils at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens, who sang carols, while youngsters from the town’s brownies troop did arts and crafts in a tent in Market Place.

HAODS chairwoman Sam Riley said: “We are honoured to have kicked it all off this year.

“We do it most years, although we don’t usually have a show to promote! It was really nice, not raining and there was a good turnout.”

The night was raising money for the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion. There was a raffle with prizes including piano lessons, a ride in an amphibious vehicle and tickets to next year’s Henley Festival.

Living Advent organiser Richard Rodway said: “The Living Advent is at its best when there is intimacy and familiarity, and you can’t go wrong with ‘White Christmas’!

“There was a bumper crowd, lots of money raised and hopefully it will set the tone for the rest of the event.”

The Living Advent Calendar involves 24 half-hour performances by singers, dancers and other acts at 6.15pm each evening until Christmas Eve.

The identity of each performer is kept secret until they actually appear, just like opening the door of an advent calendar.

Tomorrow’s (Sunday) performance will take place at Phyllis Court Club.

For a full round-up of the first week of the calendar, with pictures, see next week’s Henley Standard, out on Friday.