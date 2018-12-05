Wednesday, 05 December 2018

Organist to bow out

VETERAN organist John Mann is playing his last ever concert on Sunday — at Henley town hall.

The 79-year-old, who recorded a live album at the venue 10 years ago, will be presenting his popular Christmas show featuring special guest Sarah Bryant.

Doors open at 2.30pm. Entry is £8 with concessions £7. Refreshments will be available and a raffle held. For more information, call Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988 or visit www.
henleyorgantrust.org.uk

