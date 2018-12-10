Monday, 10 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Choir raises £9,300 for Poppy Appeal

Choir raises £9,300 for Poppy Appeal

A CONCERT by the Aliquando chamber choir at St Mary’s Church in Henley raised £9,300 for the Poppy Appeal.

The concert on the evening before Remembrance Sunday was a sell-out. The programme of music featured work by Gounod, Bruckner and Elgar and performances by soprano Lisa Rijmer, tenor Alex Haigh and pianist Joanna Miller-Shepherd.

Anne Evans, musical director of the choir, said: “The support we received from our community, friends and local businesses, financial and in other equally valuable ways, was second to none. We would like to thank them all most warmly for their generosity.”

She said the choir was looking for another charity to support next year. For more information, visit aliquando.co.uk

Aliquando presented a cheque to John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion.

Pictured are Aliquando committee members Barbara Anderson, Dan Evans, Martin Goodier, Anne Evans, Lynne-Felicity Highfield, and Anne McDowell with Mr Green (third from left)and Stan Ainsley, of the Legion (right).

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33