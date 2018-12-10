Choir raises £9,300 for Poppy Appeal

A CONCERT by the Aliquando chamber choir at St Mary’s Church in Henley raised £9,300 for the Poppy Appeal.

The concert on the evening before Remembrance Sunday was a sell-out. The programme of music featured work by Gounod, Bruckner and Elgar and performances by soprano Lisa Rijmer, tenor Alex Haigh and pianist Joanna Miller-Shepherd.

Anne Evans, musical director of the choir, said: “The support we received from our community, friends and local businesses, financial and in other equally valuable ways, was second to none. We would like to thank them all most warmly for their generosity.”

She said the choir was looking for another charity to support next year. For more information, visit aliquando.co.uk

Aliquando presented a cheque to John Green, chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion.

Pictured are Aliquando committee members Barbara Anderson, Dan Evans, Martin Goodier, Anne Evans, Lynne-Felicity Highfield, and Anne McDowell with Mr Green (third from left)and Stan Ainsley, of the Legion (right).