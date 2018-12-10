Orchestra gets in festive spirit

HENLEY Symphony Orchestra’s players are busy rehearsing for not one but two Christmas concerts at Christ Church next Sunday (December 16).

The now traditional short afternoon children’s concert, complete with compère, starts at 4.30pm.

A spokesman for the orchestra said: “This is a perfect way to introduce young children to live orchestral music and is particularly suitable for those aged two to six. It will include Jingle Bells for everyone to sing, accompanied by the inevitable cacophony of shakers and rattles, and a special arrangement of Old MacDonald.

“The early evening concert, starting at 6.30pm, is an opportunity to hear some of classical music’s lighter repertoire and to sing popular carols with full orchestral accompaniment. Whilst aimed primarily at an adult audience, it is perfectly suitable for older children.”

Together with traditional carols, the programme for the evening concert comprises:

• Polovtsian Dances by Borodin

• Coppélia by Delibes

• Hungarian Dances by Brahms

• Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson

Audience members are invited to a post-concert reception for mince pies and HSO’s unmissable home-brewed mulled wine.

Tickets for the 4.30pm concert are £5 for adults and £3 for children, with under-twos admitted free. Tickets for the 6.30pm concert are £12 (unreserved seating), £6 for students and £2 for under-10s. To book, call 01235 859210 or visit www.henleysymphony

orchestra.co.uk

Tickets for the 4.30pm concert are also available from Bagatelle Toys in Bell Street.