Folk’s odd couple have a Christmas treat in store

A CELEBRATED double act are bringing their Christmas show to Nettlebed village club on Monday (December 17).

Paul Hutchinson and Paul Sartin have been wowing audiences around Europe, Australia and the US for more than 20 years with their unique blend of virtuoso musicianship and wry humour.

This year’s “Two Wise Men” tour mixes traditional folk and seasonal material, stirring in classical, pop and music hall, all topped off with audience participation and the usual banter.

Reviewing the duo’s Sidmouth Folk Festival show, folk veteran Mike Harding said: “Hutchinson and Sartin play like no one else you’ve ever heard. Their music is breathtaking and wickedly inventive and the between-tunes interchange as intelligent and hilarious as the music.

“But don’t let me give you the impression they’re a lightweight comedy act — they finish the set with a haunting piece of oboe and accordion magic which has the audience spellbound.”

Outside of Belshazzar’s Feast, Hutchinson is the founder member of the innovative and progressive folk band The Playford Liberation Front.

Sartin, meanwhile, is a founder member of Faustus, who won the 2017 German Record Critics’ Award, and was previously a member of Bellowhead.

Nettlebed Folk Club organiser Mike Sanderson said: “Belshazzar’s Feast on Monday, December 17, is a really special Christmas show. They will prepare us for the festive period with their unique take on Christmas songs — a show full of comedy and carols!”

Tickets for Monday’s concert are £15 in advance or £16 on the door. Doors open at 8pm. To book, call 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

Mr Sanderson added: “Belshazzar’s Feast is the last for this season of folk concerts at Nettlbed and we then break until Monday, January 21, when we restart with the Bully Wee Band. Also that night, our patron Phil Beer of Show of Hands is taking time out from his busy touring schedule to be the support act.”