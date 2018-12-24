True spirit

THE 10th annual Spirit of Christmas concert held at the Christ Church Centre in Henley raised £5,300 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

More than 150 people attended the concert, which was organised by Peter O’Sullivan, from Gallowstree Common, whose son Matthew has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The performers included the Aliquando Chamber Choir, the Sacred Heart Primary School choir and a number of musicians and readers.