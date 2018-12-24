Music knew no boundaries in this joyful exploration of dance

A Concert for Christmas, Henley Symphony Orchestra | Christ Church | Sunday, December 16

CHRIST Church in Henley was filled to capacity with an enthusiastic crowd on Sunday evening for Henley Symphony Orchestra’s annual Christmas concert.

The excitement level was even more intense earlier in the afternoon when the orchestra performed items chosen to introduce the very youngest of children to live music — complete with noisy interaction!

Young and old gathered for the more traditional later event and there was plenty of audience participation in the form of carol singing — and the choice of carols included the opportunity for young treble Jack Dag to sing the first verse of Once in Royal David’s City solo, his pure voice soaring to the high notes impeccably.

The carols were interspersed with generous portions of well-known orchestral showpieces.

This year the orchestra’s musical director Ian Brown explored the theme of dance by composers from three different countries — Germany, France and Russia. And while Brahms and Delibes both exude a love of dance and national music, they did not necessarily confine their compositions to music from their own countries but liberally “borrowed” the styles and spirit of dance from wherever fired their imaginations. Music, as ever, knows no boundaries!

Brahms’s dramatic Hungarian Dances No 5 and No 2 launched proceedings, performed with suitable fire by HSO.

In between offerings, Ian Brown entertained the audience with informative comments on the pieces chosen and aspects of the music to listen out for.

The conductor pointed out that Brahms had been a friend of the Hungarian gypsy violinist Ede Reményi, whose influence inspired the ever-popular dances.

By contrast to the Hungarian Dances, the orchestra also performed a selection of dances from the ballet Coppélia by Delibes. The famous ballet, inspired by Hoffmann’s stories, allowed Delibes to draw on musical styles from all over Europe for the various scenes.

HSO presented a selection including a waltz, with the solo flute beautifully played by Susie Fison, a nocturne and another sample of a dance from Hungary, the czardas.

The orchestra completed the official programme with the famous Polovtzian Dances from Borodin’s opera Prince Igor, taking the audience into a completely different realm — a series of dances entirely Russian in character which build up in speed and intensity, reaching an exhilarating climax, tackled with precision and enthusiasm.

But, as regular attendees at the Henley Symphony Orchestra Christmas concerts anticipated, there was an extra Christmas offering to end the evening — Leroy Anderson’s ever popular Sleigh Ride.

Elestr Lee