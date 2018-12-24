Ukulele masters are showing their craft

THE holiday season is almost upon us, but there’s no let-up in sight when it comes to the regular music nights at the Crooked Billet in Stoke Row.

On Thursday (December 27), Pete Brown’s League of Crafty Ukulele Masters will be wowing diners at the Newlands Lane pub.

Crooked Billet chef proprietor Paul Clerehugh is already a huge fan of the band, which started life as a “splinter group” that broke off from Pete’s sister Sam Brown’s International Ukulele Club of Sonning Common.

He said: “The League of Crafty Ukulele Masters are a 20-plus ukulele orchestra. Their repertoire includes the likes of Stevie Wonder’s Superstition, the Beatles’ Blackbird and Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child o’ Mine, with perhaps a little ELO thrown in too.”

“Most ukulele groups involve a dozen or so enthusiasts all strumming the same tune and rhythm — plonk, plonk, plank. Pete Brown has sections of his orchestra playing different parts and harmonies with double bass, harmonica and lap steel guitar and vocal accompaniment, making them a big hit at this summer’s outdoor festivals.

“Once you’ve heard them once, you will want to hear them again and again.”

Tickets in the form of a music cover charge are £12.

Six days later, Andy Crowdy’s Led Zeppelin Project will be paying tribute to the compositions of Page and Plant.

Mr Clerehugh added: “This is a January tradition for the Crooket Billet, one of my favourite memories of previous years being Jimmy Page’s beautiful mum turning up to watch these guys.”

Tickets are £20. To book, call (01491) 681048 or visit www.thecrookedbillet.co.uk