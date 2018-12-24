Elvis star is rolling out the red carpet for 2019

HE played only his second ever gig in what is now the Mexican restaurant on the corner of Duke Street and Greys Road.

But this New Year’s Eve, top Elvis tribute artist Ben Portsmouth will be rolling out the red carpet for his fans ahead of an intimate gig at Henley town hall.

The past year has seen the

39-year-old from Waltham St Lawrence play concerts all over the world — including in Australia and North and South America.

Closer to home, he sold out the Hexagon in September, while dates in the diary for 2019 include shows at the Theatre Royal Windsor and the Wycombe Swan.

In April, Ben and his band are playing the 2,000-seater Indigo at the O2 — a venue they have previously sold out. Then shortly before Christmas they are playing the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

Prestigious venues all, but here in Henley we have something of a home advantage when it comes to catching Ben’s act — thanks to his fondness for playing smaller scale gigs in the town’s pubs and restaurants.

In June he played the Old Bell in Bell Street, followed by intimate sets at The Square in Market Place in September and October.

“It’s just a bit of fun, really,” says Ben. “Obviously I do Elvis all the time, which I enjoy, but I thought it would be nice to do something different — just for personal pleasure, really. If it’s a Monday night or a Sunday night and you’re bored, I’d rather be playing music than sitting there, you know?”

While you would expect Ben’s pub gigs to differ from his full-scale Elvis stage show, one of the things he likes about them is the chance to mix things up a bit musically.

“I like popping in the odd one or two Elvis numbers but it’s generally other songs that I like from the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties,” he says. “And yeah, sometimes I’ll pop in a few of my own songs.”

Tonight (Friday) at 7.30pm, the singer, songwriter and guitarist will take that tendency a little further when he plays a “Ben Portsmouth — This Is Me” show consisting entirely of his own material at Jagz in Station Hill, Ascot.

Has he released much material under his own name so far?

“It’s a work in progress,” he says. “I have an EP out that I sell at my Elvis shows and I’ve put up performances of myself singing the songs on Facebook and Instagram, so that’s something I’m doing — and actually I’ve been rehearsing with another band and we’re doing some of my music. Some of the musicians have played with the likes of George Michael. So yeah, that’s something I’m working on at the minute.”

With so many shows lined up for 2019, is there any one in particular he is especially looking forward to? He thinks for a moment. “Brazil — hopefully we’ll be going back to Brazil next year. And Australia. So that’s quite nice. I’ve been playing Brazil for five or six years now — I just like going there.”

Ben may have played to thousands of people all over the world, but one ambition remains.

In 2013, fresh from becoming the first non-American to win the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis, Tennessee, he told this newspaper he would love to play the Henley Festival one day.

Five years on, he has this to say.

“It used to be a classical event and obviously they’ve got to keep making more money and getting more people in, so you have to adapt. But I think at the same time they are missing a trick by not having me.

“I do really like the Henley Festival — I think it’s a really nice event. Everyone can get dressed up and what have you. So yeah, that is a real goal of mine, to play there, if I’m honest.

“And actually, you’ve had an Abba with an orchestra, you’ve had Queen with an orchestra, so why not have the King with an orchestra? People would love it.

“Elvis played a lot of times with a big orchestra — I’ve done it before in Germany with a 20- or 35-piece orchestra. It sounds amazing.”

Looking at his 2019 tour diary, does he have any other special plans? “Hopefully next year I might come back to the Kenton for a couple of nights. And I’ll probably do another church gig — we played at St Mary’s and I hope to come back if the new vicar will have me!”

The last time Ben performed his Elvis show at the Kenton Theatre, some members of his fan club flew over from America to see him play. Does devotion like that blow his mind a little bit?

“It’s really testament to Elvis’s talent that I can still go around doing it and we all still love him, you know? He’s a legend.”

With just 150 dinner and dance tickets available, Ben’s New Year’s Eve show at Henley town hall has already sold out.

But with concertgoers being encouraged to “dress to impress” and a red carpet photographer on hand to snap them as they enter the venue, it’s safe to say the event will be contributing more than a little sparkle to the big night.

• For more information, including a full list of Ben’s tour dates, visit www.takingcareofelvis.co.uk