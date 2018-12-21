Living Advent Calendar night 20: The Tonyx

A barbershop quartet sang to crowds on the 20th night of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

The Tonyx performed blues and jazz hits, as well as festive numbers, outside the Bell and Hart surgeries, off York Road.

The group, which has been singing together for the last year after meeting at singing group the Barberettes, comprises Louise Johnson, Helen Marlow, Holly Stothard and Ali Kinch.

They opened with Jingle Bells and also sang Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend from musical Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Olivia Newton-John’s Let Me Be There.

They also performed Silent Night, which they said was celebrating its 200th anniversary. The group finished with Mr Santa, a version of The Chordettes’s Mr Sandman with their own festive lyrics, before performing an encore of Jingle Bells.

Richard Rodway, who chairs the calendar, said: “They contacted me in the summer and I had a look online and thought this would be a great fit for them.

“It’s a really good space and their performance was fantastic. To make Mr Sandman their own like that was particularly great.

“It’s always great to give a platform to new acts.”

Ms Johnson added: “It was wonderful. The audience was absolutely lovely and put us at ease.

“The event is really well organised and it was a buzz to sing.”

The evening was raising money for the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed. Raffle prizes included gingerbread, a stuffed toy bear and a corkscrew.

Tonight’s (Friday’s) performance will be held at the town hall in Market Place at 6.15pm.