Concerts aiming for 'album experience'

A BAND who specialise in recreating classic rock albums live on stage are playing two dates at Goring village hall this year.

The Album Experience are a covers band with a difference. Rather than specialise in one band, they range across several.

On Saturday, February 9, they will be playing a “best of” concert featuring the music of Fleetwood Mac, Santana and The Who.

Then on Saturday, September 21, they will return to the High Street venue with their “Best of Dire Straits” show.

Both concerts are part of the Goring Hall Live series, which also includes a summer disco on Saturday, June 22.

All events run from 7.30pm to midnight with music from 8pm and a licensed bar.

Meanwhile, jazz fans have a series of concerts at the same venue to look forward to in 2019. First up are the Eastside Rhythm Kings on Saturday, March 16 — jazz revivalists who promise “Dixie and New Orleans at its best”.

The Damon Brown Quintet visit on Friday, April 12, offering smooth jazz with electrifying solos.

Funk Bake will aim to live up to their name on Saturday, May 18. And the Chris Barber Big Band return on December 13.

For tickets and times, visit www.goringhall.live