Taster session offers a chance to rock out

HENLEY Rock Choir is inviting would-be singers to boost their natural high and beat the winter blues this month by taking part in a free taster session.

With no audition and no need to be able to read music, Rock Choir has already attracted nearly 30,000 members nationwide.

It is considered to be responsible for creating a cultural musical movement offering a unique and glamorous alternative to the traditional choir format.

Rock Choir's uplifting ethos of fun, friendship and community spirit is a huge part of its attraction and its inclusive and accessible teaching approach allows anyone who simply loves pop music to take part.

Recent scientific research has provided support for the belief that singing in a group creates a significant natural high.

A recent experiment carried out by the BBC’s Trust Me I’m a Doctor programme proved that Rock Choir members experienced a dramatic rise of 40 per cent in endocannabinoids — the “happy” chemicals released in our brain — after taking part in a session.

This compares to a 20 per cent uplift after the same people had taken part in dancing and cycling.

Henley Rock Choir leader Lucy Hewes thinks the findings should have a profound effect on the way our wellbeing and mental health is supported from now on — and could be the key to a happier new year for many.

She said: “I often receive personal communications from members who claim that their journey in Rock Choir has improved their lives or helped them in various ways to recover from personal issues and trauma. Rock Choir provides an exciting and life-affirming platform using music at its core and as a whole experience offers joy and friendship.

“No one can escape the challenges that life throws at us, but being on a positive, supportive, calm and happy platform will make those moments less painful.

“Targeting our mental health issues and finding healthy solutions is key and we can offer one solution and that is Rock Choir.”

Henley Rock Choir members recently performed in the town’s Living Advent Calendar and raised much-needed funds for Henley Regatta for the Disabled by singing outside Waitrose.

Lucy added: “Rock Choir members are offered a wide variety of social and performance events and can get involved in as much as they like from the busy Rock Choir calendar.

“Many Henley ‘Rockies’ travelled to Hyde Park in September to take part in a special BBC/Rock Choir flash mob at the iconic Proms in the Park.

“Drawing an audience of 40,000, it was the largest flash mob ever witnessed in the UK with over 12,500 Rock Choir members from across the UK taking part.”

To book a free Rock Choir taster session, visit www.rockchoir.com or call 01252 714276.