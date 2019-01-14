Organist is bringing a taste of Blackpool

THE resident organist from Blackpool’s world-famous Tower Ballroom will be tinkling the ivories of Henley’s Allen Digital Theatre Organ next month.

Phil Kelsall is playing the town hall on Sunday, January 13, at 3pm. Noted for his distinctive style inspired by Reginald Dixon, one of his predecessors in the Blackpool role, Kelsall has regularly appeared on TV and radio and was awarded the MBE in 2010.

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start. Refreshments will be available. Entry is £8 with concessions £7. For more information, call the organiser Susan Rusman on 0118 972 4988 or visit www.

henleyorgantrust.org.uk