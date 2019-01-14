Folk duo are set for triumphant return

FOLK duo Ninebarrow are set to make a triumphant return to Dunsden village hall this spring, just over a year on from their last sell-out show at the venue.

Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere’s latest album The Waters and the Wild reached number two in Amazon’s folk bestseller chart on its release last summer.

The 11-track album showcases the duo’s beautiful vocal harmonies wrapped in lush, sensitive arrangements and flawless musicianship.

Folk luminary Mike Harding hailed it as “absolutely monumental”, with five-star reviews being awarded by the Morning Star and the English Folk Dance & Song Society.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Forget the ‘folk’ label if you’re not a fan of the genre — this is pure music at its best. And if you’re a diehard folk fan, you’re in for a treat.

“A fully stocked bar and simple refreshments will be available, including Loddon Brewery ales.”

Tickets are £13 from buytickets.at/dunsden or locally via BH Stores.

Meanwhile, Nettlebed Folk Song Club’s series of Monday night concerts will resume on January 21 when the Bully Wee Band visit the village club.

Doors at the High Street venue open at 8pm with tickets £15 in advance or £16 on the door.

To book call the box office on 01628 636620 or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk