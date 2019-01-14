Monday, 14 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Jazz stars aren’t the only ones on stage

Jazz stars aren’t the only ones on stage

THE first in a series of jazz concerts with a difference is taking place at the Kenton Theatre on Wednesday (January 16).

Instead of being seated in the stalls, “Jazz in the Round” will see audience members join the performers on stage — where the seating will be arranged around them, making for a more intimate concert experience.

Kenton general manager Paula Price-Davies said: “These are performances that will draw you into the music, improvisatory fireworks and passion close at hand, to be punctuated by casual chat from the musicians, who will offer an insight into their craft.

“Audience numbers will be limited, so do book early to guarantee your space with these world-class musicians.”

Wednesday’s concert starts at 7.30pm and features the talents of Alan Barnes on saxophones and Frank Harrison on keyboards.

Tickets are £18. For more information and to book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33