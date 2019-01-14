Jazz stars aren’t the only ones on stage

THE first in a series of jazz concerts with a difference is taking place at the Kenton Theatre on Wednesday (January 16).

Instead of being seated in the stalls, “Jazz in the Round” will see audience members join the performers on stage — where the seating will be arranged around them, making for a more intimate concert experience.

Kenton general manager Paula Price-Davies said: “These are performances that will draw you into the music, improvisatory fireworks and passion close at hand, to be punctuated by casual chat from the musicians, who will offer an insight into their craft.

“Audience numbers will be limited, so do book early to guarantee your space with these world-class musicians.”

Wednesday’s concert starts at 7.30pm and features the talents of Alan Barnes on saxophones and Frank Harrison on keyboards.

Tickets are £18. For more information and to book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk