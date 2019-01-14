Man of many rhythms playing church concert

A COMPOSER and pianist from Caversham whose talks on the future of music have had thousands of views on social media will be in concert at St Mary’s Church tomorrow night (Saturday).

Edward Chilvers will be performing an evening of piano music at the Hart Street venue from 7.30pm.

The programme will include structured improvisations, alongside Bach, Satie, his own Etudes and some jazz.

The improvisations are based upon different polyrhythmic patterns, freetime and alternative tonal systems, as discussed in Mr Chilvers’s five-part YouTube video series on polyrhythmy.

The composer, who is signed to Henley-based Mozart Records, an offshoot of Mozart Edition (GB) Ltd, said: “My music is designed and intended to unravel the mind and bring the listener deeply into the present moment — at times gently, sometimes fiercely.

“Polyrhythms are when the music has simultaneous multiple pulses and freetime is when the music has no regular pulse at all. I am also developing my own system of modes.” The second half of the concert, which runs until 10pm, will see Mr Chilvers play two of his own etudes, taken from his August 2017 debut CD recording 12 Études, which has since been featured on BBC Radio 3.

International Piano magazine called it “an important release”, adding that “fascinating resonances abound” and “all are superbly played by the composer”.

Tomorrow nights concert will also feature variations on Bach’s Eb minor prelude (book 1), of which Mr Chilvers said: “These pieces are harmonically amazing and the music is in a constant state of transition.”

He will also perform Satie’s three Gnossienes and his own variations on some jazz standards, demonstrating that his ideas can be transferred to other styles of music.

This was a theme Mr Chilvers previously explored in his 2016 TEDxReading talk titled “The Future is Polyrhythmic”, which is now available on YouTube.

The concert will also feature a short interview with the composer in which he will discuss his current work and musical ideas.

Born in Caversham, Mr Chilvers began playing piano aged four, was performing at 12, teaching at 14, and has been making a living from music since leaving school aged 16.

His mother Pamela is also signed to Mozart Records. Her most recent album, Changing Places, was released in November 2015.

Tickets for tomorrow night’s concert are £12 (£8 concessions), available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/

editionuk, though some tickets may be available on the door (cash only).

Soft drinks will be available free of charge during the interval.