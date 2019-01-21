Monday, 21 January 2019

Rock choir records at famous studios

ROCK Choir members from Henley and Caversham were among those who performed at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

The 270-strong choir recorded Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah as well as collaborating with virtuoso pianist Joshua Burniece on Footloose.

Rock choir leader Lucy Hewes found a video of Mr Burniece performing Kenny Loggins’s hit on YouTube and contacted him and he agreed to fly to Britain for the recording.

Mrs Hewes said: “This was one of the most perfect Rock Choir experiences we have had together in my nine years as a leader. Everything seemed to come together.

“What a fantastic job Joshua did for us. I look forward to hopefully more collaborations with our new American friend — perhaps we will all have to go to the States next time!”

