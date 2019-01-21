Rock choir records at famous studios

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
ROCK Choir members from Henley and Caversham were among those who performed at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.
The 270-strong choir recorded Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah as well as collaborating with virtuoso pianist Joshua Burniece on Footloose.
Rock choir leader Lucy Hewes found a video of Mr Burniece performing Kenny Loggins’s hit on YouTube and contacted him and he agreed to fly to Britain for the recording.
Mrs Hewes said: “This was one of the most perfect Rock Choir experiences we have had together in my nine years as a leader. Everything seemed to come together.
“What a fantastic job Joshua did for us. I look forward to hopefully more collaborations with our new American friend — perhaps we will all have to go to the States next time!”
21 January 2019
More News:
Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Residents offered prepared response to development plan
CAMPAIGNERS are offering a prepared response to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say