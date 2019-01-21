Monday, 21 January 2019

'Come and sing' the Messiah

HENLEY Choral Society is inviting music-lovers to come and sing Handel’s Messiah this weekend.

The workshop event takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road and everyone is welcome.

The choir’s musical director Peter Asprey said: “This ‘Come & Sing’ is a marvellous taster for the forthcoming performance of the Messiah at Reading Town Hall on March 23.

“Handel was a master storyteller and we’ll be working on dynamics and all those wonderful rhythms to ensure the story comes across as fresh as the day it was first performed.

“I am aiming to ensure it is both a spine-tingling experience to sing and to hear.”

Henley Choral Society chair Susan Edwards added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come and sing those favourite choruses.

“Perhaps you have heard them but never had the chance to sing them — well, this is your opportunity!

“It is also a great chance for anyone considering coming back to choral singing to come and try it out for a morning.”

Henley Choral Society has previously held very well attended workshops on Verdi’s Requiem and Bach’s St John Passion.

Tomorrow’s event starts at 9am for 9.30am and concludes at 1pm with a break for coffee. Hire of the score is available.

Susan Edwards added: “We can promise a very warm welcome, superb and supportive musical direction — and some lovely home-made cakes from the bakers of Henley Choral Society. What else do you need to entice you out of bed on a cold January morning?”

Tickets are priced £10 in advance and £15 on the door. For more information, to book tickets and to hire a score if needed, visit www. henleychoralsociety.org.uk

